AI Anxiety and Inflation Jolt Wall Street: Tech Stocks Plunge

In a dramatic turn of events on Wall Street, major indexes took a hit on Friday as AI apprehensions ruffled technology stocks, causing the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to plummet toward their steepest monthly declines since March 2025. The downturn was compounded by unanticipated inflation figures that dented market sentiment.

Adding to the turbulence were tariff ambiguities following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to rescind most duties imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2025. In retaliation, Trump announced a temporary 10% global tariff that took effect this week. Nvidia saw a 2.8% decline after a previous session's substantial drop despite robust earnings, underscoring persistent risk aversion around AI investments.

The S&P 500's technology index fell 1.3%, and financial stocks dipped over 2% on Friday. The Dow dropped 632.36 points, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also seeing significant losses. This market shift occurred amidst UBS's reduced allocation to U.S. equities, citing high stock valuations and limited corporate sensitivity to global growth, as doubt hangs over AI's disruptive impact on varied sectors.

