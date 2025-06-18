Eastern Railway Rolls Out Air-Conditioned Suburban Trains
Eastern Railway is introducing air-conditioned suburban trains in Sealdah, with new trains ready for testing. The affordable fare structure includes Rs 29 for journeys up to 10 km and Rs 37 for 11-15 km. Monthly passes are set at Rs 590 and Rs 780 for respective distances.
Eastern Railway is set to launch air-conditioned suburban train services within its Sealdah division, with an official confirming the imminent introduction on Wednesday.
A newly constructed AC EMU train from Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has already reached the Sealdah division for testing, with another rake expected soon.
The affordable fare structure aims to demystify travel, offering a single journey fare starting at Rs 29 for up to 10 km, and monthly pass options costing Rs 590 and Rs 780, respectively, making comfortable travel accessible on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.
