Eastern Railway Rolls Out Air-Conditioned Suburban Trains

Eastern Railway is set to launch air-conditioned suburban train services within its Sealdah division, with an official confirming the imminent introduction on Wednesday.

A newly constructed AC EMU train from Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has already reached the Sealdah division for testing, with another rake expected soon.

The affordable fare structure aims to demystify travel, offering a single journey fare starting at Rs 29 for up to 10 km, and monthly pass options costing Rs 590 and Rs 780, respectively, making comfortable travel accessible on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.

