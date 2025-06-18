U.S. Launches Evacuation Efforts for Citizens in Israel
The United States is organizing flights and cruise ship departures for evacuating its citizens from Israel. Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced this on social media and encouraged Americans in Israel to register for updates with the State Department's Smart Traveler program. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is overseeing the arrangements.
The United States is taking swift action to evacuate its citizens from Israel by coordinating flights and cruise ship departures, as announced by U.S. ambassador Mike Huckabee through social media platform X on Wednesday.
The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is actively working on these critical evacuation arrangements, emphasizing the importance of safety for the Americans in the region.
Ambassador Huckabee has urged all U.S. citizens currently in Israel to register for updates through the State Department's Smart Traveler program to stay informed about the latest developments and instructions.
