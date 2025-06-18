U.S. Launches Evacuation Efforts for Citizens in Israel

The United States is taking swift action to evacuate its citizens from Israel by coordinating flights and cruise ship departures, as announced by U.S. ambassador Mike Huckabee through social media platform X on Wednesday.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem is actively working on these critical evacuation arrangements, emphasizing the importance of safety for the Americans in the region.

Ambassador Huckabee has urged all U.S. citizens currently in Israel to register for updates through the State Department's Smart Traveler program to stay informed about the latest developments and instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)