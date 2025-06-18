Left Menu

Weather Turbulence Halts Ranchi Flights

Inclement weather disrupted flights at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, leading to the cancellation of four flights, including three by IndiGo and one by Air India Express. The Met Department has issued a 'red' alert for several districts, warning of heavy rainfall. Passengers were urged to check for updates with their airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flights in and out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport faced disruptions on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of multiple flights. Airport Director R R Maurya confirmed that at least four flights were grounded.

The cancellations included one Air India Express flight on the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi route and three IndiGo flights serving Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Ranchi, and Ranchi-Shamshabad routes. The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts including Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Ranchi.

With the red alert extending to Thursday for Ranchi and nearby areas, passengers are advised to stay informed by contacting their airlines for the latest updates and potential rescheduling options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

