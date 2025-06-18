Weather Turbulence Halts Ranchi Flights
Inclement weather disrupted flights at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, leading to the cancellation of four flights, including three by IndiGo and one by Air India Express. The Met Department has issued a 'red' alert for several districts, warning of heavy rainfall. Passengers were urged to check for updates with their airlines.
- Country:
- India
Flights in and out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport faced disruptions on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of multiple flights. Airport Director R R Maurya confirmed that at least four flights were grounded.
The cancellations included one Air India Express flight on the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi route and three IndiGo flights serving Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Ranchi, and Ranchi-Shamshabad routes. The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts including Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Ranchi.
With the red alert extending to Thursday for Ranchi and nearby areas, passengers are advised to stay informed by contacting their airlines for the latest updates and potential rescheduling options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- flights
- cancelled
- weather
- airport
- Met Department
- red alert
- Air India Express
- IndiGo
- passengers
ALSO READ
Airport Altercation: Cab Drivers Clash with Staff
Adani Airports Secures $750 Million for Expansion
IATA Slams Approval of 33% Fee Hike at Schiphol Airport, Citing Economic Risks
Jaipur Airport Embarks on a Rs 600 Crore Transformation Journey
Reagan National Airport Faces Flight Suspensions for Army Parade