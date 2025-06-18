Weather Turbulence Halts Ranchi Flights

Flights in and out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport faced disruptions on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of multiple flights. Airport Director R R Maurya confirmed that at least four flights were grounded.

The cancellations included one Air India Express flight on the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi route and three IndiGo flights serving Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Ranchi, and Ranchi-Shamshabad routes. The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts including Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Ranchi.

With the red alert extending to Thursday for Ranchi and nearby areas, passengers are advised to stay informed by contacting their airlines for the latest updates and potential rescheduling options.

(With inputs from agencies.)