Driving Forward: Tata Motors' Green Revolution in Vehicle Recycling

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated two new vehicle scrapping facilities by Tata Motors, designed to dismantle 40,000 end-of-life vehicles each year. This initiative aligns with the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, encouraging the move towards cleaner, fuel-efficient vehicles.

The state-of-the-art facilities, named Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect – are located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Raipur, Chhattisgarh. They aim to responsibly dismantle end-of-life vehicles, catering to all brands, including two- and three-wheelers, according to a company press release.

Minister Gadkari praised Tata Motors for their commitment to sustainability, emphasizing that these centers will play a crucial role in safe dismantling and recycling. The Raipur facility, operated by Raipur Green Energy Pvt Ltd, can dismantle up to 25,000 vehicles annually, while Moto Scrapland Pvt Ltd operates the Lucknow site with a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per year.