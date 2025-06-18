Sebi's Sweeping Reforms: Revolutionizing India's Market Landscape

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) convened on Wednesday to introduce a series of significant reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business within India's financial markets. Key proposals include simplified processes for voluntary delisting of select state-owned enterprises and the ability for startup founders to retain employee stock options (ESOPs) granted prior to IPO filings.

Reflecting on the evolving interests of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian government securities, Sebi has eased compliance requirements, encouraging more sustained investments through a streamlined regulatory framework. This initiative aims to attract further long-term bond investors amid India's inclusion in global bond indices.

In a bid to fortify market structures, Sebi's board also approved measures focused on regulatory adjustments for alternate investment funds, investment compliance flexibility, and clearer settlement schemes for stock brokers. The latest reforms are poised to bolster India's market ecosystem, drive business efficiency, and accommodate burgeoning investor interests.

