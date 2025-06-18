Air India's Temporary Aircraft Scale-Down

Air India revealed plans to scale down its international widebody aircraft operations by 15% over the next few weeks, according to an official statement. This temporary measure aims to optimize operational efficiency during a transitional phase.

The decision comes as the airline seeks to manage resources effectively, ensuring sustainability while minimizing potential disruptions to its global flight schedules.

Passengers planning international travel with Air India should stay informed about potential schedule adjustments as the airline navigates this interim reduction. Customers are encouraged to check the latest updates and accommodations offered by the airline during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)