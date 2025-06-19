Left Menu

Airbus Dominates Paris Air Show Amid Boeing's Silence

Airbus secured substantial aircraft orders at a subdued Paris Air Show, accumulating $21 billion in sales, while Boeing remained quiet. Despite expectations, Airbus did not finalize major deals with AirAsia. The focus was on public backing for newer models like the A220 amidst a recovering aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:03 IST
Amid a quieter than usual Paris Air Show, Airbus has made notable strides by garnering aircraft orders worth $21 billion, reasserting its dominance in the aviation industry. Rival Boeing refrained from new announcements, focusing on the aftermath of the recent Air India crash.

The European planemaker confirmed an order for 10 long-haul jets from Taiwan's Starlux Airlines and secured a total of 148 firm orders worth $14.2 billion, alongside 102 provisional ones. Despite high hopes of a deal with AirAsia, talks stalled over financial discussions and are expected to resume in the coming months.

While Airbus continues to boost business with a confident outlook for increased demand, it expressed condolences for the Air India tragedy, casting a somber shadow over the event. Meanwhile, U.S. drone maker Anduril partnered with Germany's Rheinmetall for European military markets, reflecting a shift in focus to defense technology.

