Air India Implements Interim Compensation for Crash Victims
Air India has commenced the disbursement of Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to families affected by the June 12 plane crash. A support team of psychologists and medical personnel is in place to assist affected families in Ahmedabad. Air India is ensuring fast-tracked compensation with additional financial support covering various expenses.
Air India has begun distributing interim compensation to the families affected by the tragic plane crash on June 12. Each family will receive Rs 25 lakh, with payments already initiated for some families, and more in process.
A dedicated team is stationed in Ahmedabad to provide psychological and medical support. This move is supplemented by rapid processing through a centralised helpdesk, established since June 15, ensuring efficient documentation.
Furthermore, families of deceased and injured have been provided with comprehensive support, including travel, accommodation, and funeral arrangements. This step is in addition to the Rs 1 crore compensation promised by Tata Sons.
