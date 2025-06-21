Air India Implements Interim Compensation for Crash Victims

Air India has begun distributing interim compensation to the families affected by the tragic plane crash on June 12. Each family will receive Rs 25 lakh, with payments already initiated for some families, and more in process.

A dedicated team is stationed in Ahmedabad to provide psychological and medical support. This move is supplemented by rapid processing through a centralised helpdesk, established since June 15, ensuring efficient documentation.

Furthermore, families of deceased and injured have been provided with comprehensive support, including travel, accommodation, and funeral arrangements. This step is in addition to the Rs 1 crore compensation promised by Tata Sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)