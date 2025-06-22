Escalating Tensions: Airspace Safety Concerns Amid US-Iran Strikes

On Sunday, safety warnings surfaced with US forces targeting Iran's nuclear sites, signifying a surge in regional risks for American operators. Airlines are circumventing areas in the Middle East amidst persistent missile exchanges, keeping the airspace largely avoided.

Despite Iranian missile onslaughts, Israel briefly reopened its airspace, allowing return trips for those stranded overseas since June 13. Safe Airspace, managed by membership-based OPSGROUP, cautioned that US attacks might elevate risks for US aviation in the vicinity.

Flight diversions continue as airliners steer clear of Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, and Israeli airspaces, albeit at heavier costs. Meanwhile, rescue flights face suspensions; paths stretch over the Caspian Sea or beneath Egyptian and Saudi skies. Nations like Japan and New Zealand have initiated evacuations, stressing urgency amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)