Tragedy Strikes as Devotees' Trip Ends in Fatal Crash

In a tragic turn of events, a tempo transporting devotees from Manauna Dham crashed into an electric pole in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the death of a woman and a child, as well as injuries to six others, authorities reported on Sunday.

Nitin Kumar, Circle Officer of Aonla, detailed that the mishap occurred on Saturday as the group was heading back to Bareilly after their pilgrimage to Manauna Dham Shri Khatu Shyamji.

The speeding tempo lost control between Aliganj and Majhguwa, striking a pole and overturning, resulting in critical injuries to eight passengers. Among them, Shobha, 35, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a two-year-old child, Daksh alias Laddu, succumbed to his injuries the following morning. Police have seized the vehicle for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)