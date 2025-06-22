Airline Routes Altered Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Amidst escalating Middle East tensions, airlines are rerouting flights to circumvent conflict zones after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities heightened regional instability. This has led to the rerouting of international flights, notably affecting travel routes between Europe and Asia, and sparking wider airspace concerns.

Airlines such as Singapore Airlines and British Airways have suspended operations to key Middle Eastern destinations like Dubai and Doha, following security assessments. U.S.-based carriers also set similar suspensions, reflecting the precarious situation. Additionally, airlines are bracing for potential fuel cost surges due to these geopolitical conflicts.

The region's airspace has become vital as Russian and Ukrainian routes remain closed, with new pathways over the Caspian Sea or via Egypt being favored despite increased costs. Evacuation flights continue, facilitating stranded passengers' return, while airlines monitor the situation closely amid warnings of widespread repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)