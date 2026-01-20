Strategic Airspace: Polish Airports Halt Operations for Military

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland have temporarily ceased operations to accommodate military aircraft activities. This was officially announced by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) on Tuesday.

The decision was made to ensure free movement for military aviation, a critical strategic need amid unspecified requirements. PANSA made the announcement via the social platform X.

The temporary halt is seen as a necessary measure for military objectives, with normal airport operations expected to resume after these needs have been met.

