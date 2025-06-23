Left Menu

Rail Authorities Collaborate for Enhanced Passenger Safety

During the 6th All-India Conference, the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force focused on enhancing rail passenger safety through modern technologies. The conference emphasized intelligence sharing, seamless complaint processes, and proactive surveillance to target crimes, especially those against women passengers.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 00:23 IST
The recent 6th All-India Conference saw a collaborative effort between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to bolster passenger safety across the vast railway network. This event underscored the importance of modern technology in deterring crime and ensuring rail passenger security.

Participants, including DGPs, ADGPs, and senior officials from various states, deliberated on enhancing inter-agency coordination and intelligence sharing. The conference aimed to develop joint operational strategies to counteract the sophisticated tactics employed by criminals.

A significant focus was on addressing the rise in crimes against women, with initiatives like CCTV deployment and the Meri Saheli team highlighted. Additionally, strategies for seamless complaint conversion and tech-driven surveillance were emphasized to dismantle organized criminal networks.

