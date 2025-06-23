Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up at Hindustan Construction: Jaspreet Bhullar Steps Down

Hindustan Construction Company's managing director and CEO, Jaspreet Bhullar, abruptly resigned. Although the corporation did not provide a reason, his resignation was accepted by the board on June 23, 2025. Bhullar joined HCC in 2023 from Multiplex Constructions India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, Hindustan Construction Company announced on Monday that its managing director and chief executive officer, Jaspreet Bhullar, has resigned with immediate effect.

No reasons were disclosed by the company for Bhullar's sudden departure. Bhullar, who sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand, had his resignation approved by the board later the same day.

Appointed as CEO in 2023 with a five-year term, Bhullar brought his expertise from Multiplex Constructions India under Brookfield. Following the announcement, HCC shares fell by 1.02% on the BSE, compared to a 0.62% decline in the benchmark index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

