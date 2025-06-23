Leadership Shake-Up at Hindustan Construction: Jaspreet Bhullar Steps Down

In an unexpected move, Hindustan Construction Company announced on Monday that its managing director and chief executive officer, Jaspreet Bhullar, has resigned with immediate effect.

No reasons were disclosed by the company for Bhullar's sudden departure. Bhullar, who sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand, had his resignation approved by the board later the same day.

Appointed as CEO in 2023 with a five-year term, Bhullar brought his expertise from Multiplex Constructions India under Brookfield. Following the announcement, HCC shares fell by 1.02% on the BSE, compared to a 0.62% decline in the benchmark index.

(With inputs from agencies.)