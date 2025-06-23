Ford Recalls 200,000 Mustangs Over Door Latch Safety Concern

Ford Motor Co has announced a recall of nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach E electric SUVs due to concerns over door latch malfunctions that could trap passengers inside.

The recall, impacting models from 2021 to 2025, was prompted by the electronic door latches potentially remaining locked after the front occupants exit the vehicle. This poses a risk, particularly to children or those unable to operate the interior door release.

Letters notifying owners of this safety risk were set to be dispatched on June 23, with Ford dealerships prepared to implement a software update remedy by late September. Concerned owners can reach Ford's customer service or consult the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)