Left Menu

Meesho Domicile Shift: Paving the Path for Indian IPO

Softbank-backed e-commerce giant Meesho has moved its headquarters to India from Delaware, USA, in preparation for a public listing. This strategic consolidation aims to bolster Meesho's brand identity as an Indian e-commerce leader. The move was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bangalore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:47 IST
Meesho Domicile Shift: Paving the Path for Indian IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move reflecting its commitment to the Indian market, Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has transferred its domicile from Delaware, USA, to India. The shift is seen as a major step towards Meesho's planned initial public offering (IPO) in the country.

The consolidation involved the merging of Meesho Inc., based in Delaware, with its Indian counterpart, which has been officially approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru. The merger transaction, described as involving a 'foreign company,' signifies Meesho's strategic move to reinforce its identity as a major player in India's e-commerce sector.

Meesho has renamed its Indian arm Fashnear Technologies Private Limited to Meesho Private Limited, effective May 13, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive online marketplace. This strategic decision aligns with other tech giants like PhonePe, Groww, and Flipkart, also consolidating their base in India ahead of exciting market expansions.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025