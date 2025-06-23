Meesho Domicile Shift: Paving the Path for Indian IPO

In a significant move reflecting its commitment to the Indian market, Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has transferred its domicile from Delaware, USA, to India. The shift is seen as a major step towards Meesho's planned initial public offering (IPO) in the country.

The consolidation involved the merging of Meesho Inc., based in Delaware, with its Indian counterpart, which has been officially approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru. The merger transaction, described as involving a 'foreign company,' signifies Meesho's strategic move to reinforce its identity as a major player in India's e-commerce sector.

Meesho has renamed its Indian arm Fashnear Technologies Private Limited to Meesho Private Limited, effective May 13, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive online marketplace. This strategic decision aligns with other tech giants like PhonePe, Groww, and Flipkart, also consolidating their base in India ahead of exciting market expansions.