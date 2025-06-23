Left Menu

Railway Disruption: Overhead Wire Snap Causes Delays on Central Line

A snapped overhead wire between Kurla and Sion stations caused significant delays on Central Railway's Main Line. The incident, which occurred when the wire broke alongside a pantograph of an Asangaon-bound train, led to fast line services being rerouted to the slow line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Fast train services on the Central Railway's Main Line experienced significant disruptions due to a snapped overhead wire on Monday night, officials reported. The incident unfolded between the Kurla and Sion stations, impacting numerous commuters.

A spokesperson for Central Railway confirmed that the wire broke on the Up fast line, linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), at approximately 10:10 PM. The breakage of the wire coincided with the failure of a pantograph on an Asangaon-bound train, exacerbating the issue.

Efforts to repair and restore the affected lines were promptly initiated, leading to the diversion of fast line services onto the slow line in the direction of Mumbai CSMT. Commuters on the line reported delays of 15 to 20 minutes as railway personnel worked on fixing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

