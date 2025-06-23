Railway Disruption: Overhead Wire Snap Causes Delays on Central Line

Fast train services on the Central Railway's Main Line experienced significant disruptions due to a snapped overhead wire on Monday night, officials reported. The incident unfolded between the Kurla and Sion stations, impacting numerous commuters.

A spokesperson for Central Railway confirmed that the wire broke on the Up fast line, linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), at approximately 10:10 PM. The breakage of the wire coincided with the failure of a pantograph on an Asangaon-bound train, exacerbating the issue.

Efforts to repair and restore the affected lines were promptly initiated, leading to the diversion of fast line services onto the slow line in the direction of Mumbai CSMT. Commuters on the line reported delays of 15 to 20 minutes as railway personnel worked on fixing the situation.

