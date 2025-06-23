Airspace Closure Forces Air India Express Flight Diversions

Air India Express was forced to divert two flights headed to Doha on Monday, following the closure of Qatar's airspace amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, the airline announced that its Doha-bound flight from Kochi was redirected to Muscat, and another flight from Kannur returned to its origin. Air India Express emphasized that it monitors the situation closely to prioritize the security and safety of passengers and crew, consulting with relevant authorities as necessary.

The airline, which operates 25 weekly flights from several Indian cities to Doha, stated that it currently has no other flights bound for Qatar, avoiding any on-ground disruptions. Similarly, IndiGo indicated that some of its operations could face delays or rerouting while maintaining compliance with safe airspace requirements. The tensions follow Iran's missile attacks targeting a US airbase in Qatar, further deteriorating the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)