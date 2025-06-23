Air India Express Adjusts Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Air India Express has diverted two flights originally heading to Doha due to the closure of Qatar airspace amid tensions in the Middle East. The airline has rerouted the flights to Muscat and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety, while operating 25 weekly flights to Doha.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Air India Express has rerouted two flights initially destined for Doha, following the closure of Qatar's airspace. The affected flights were diverted to Muscat, and another was returned to its starting point in Kannur.
The airline, which operates several weekly flights to Doha, emphasized that it currently has no grounded aircraft in Qatar. It has assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary safety precautions, following guidance from relevant authorities.
In related developments, IndiGo has announced potential delays and diversions to its flights due to the regional tensions. Reports indicate that Iran has launched missiles targeting a US airbase situated in Qatar, further complicating the aviation landscape in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)