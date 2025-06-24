Left Menu

India's Strategic Move: Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports

India has recently imposed anti-dumping duties on four chemicals from China to protect its domestic market from underpriced imports. These duties will last for five years, following a recommendation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. This move is part of India's strategy to boost domestic production and reduce its trade deficit with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, India has levied anti-dumping duties on four chemicals imported from China to safeguard its domestic market from unfairly low-cost imports. These chemicals include PEDA, Acetonitrile, Vitamin-A Palmitate, and Insoluble Sulphur, crucial in various industries like pharmaceuticals and herbicides.

The duties, set to be enforced for five years, stem from recommendations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. The new import levies range significantly, with PEDA facing duties between USD 1,305.6 to USD 2017.9 per tonne, while Acetonitrile and Vitamin-A Palmitate see charges up to USD 481 per tonne and USD 20.87 per Kg, respectively.

This initiative is part of India's broader effort to bolster domestic manufacturing and address an expanding trade deficit with China, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

