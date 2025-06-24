India's Strategic Move: Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports

In a strategic move, India has levied anti-dumping duties on four chemicals imported from China to safeguard its domestic market from unfairly low-cost imports. These chemicals include PEDA, Acetonitrile, Vitamin-A Palmitate, and Insoluble Sulphur, crucial in various industries like pharmaceuticals and herbicides.

The duties, set to be enforced for five years, stem from recommendations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. The new import levies range significantly, with PEDA facing duties between USD 1,305.6 to USD 2017.9 per tonne, while Acetonitrile and Vitamin-A Palmitate see charges up to USD 481 per tonne and USD 20.87 per Kg, respectively.

This initiative is part of India's broader effort to bolster domestic manufacturing and address an expanding trade deficit with China, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)