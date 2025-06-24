Air India Resumes Middle East Flights Amid Reopened Airspaces
Air India announced plans to gradually resume flights to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, starting June 25, following airspace reopenings. Operations were temporarily suspended due to heightened tensions in the region. The airline commits to minimizing disruptions while avoiding unsafe airspaces.
Air India has confirmed that it will progressively resume its flight operations to the Middle East starting June 25, as airspaces in the region reopen. According to the airline, flights to and from Europe that were previously cancelled will also start returning to normal operations today.
Operations to the East Coast of the United States and Canada are also expected to resume at the earliest opportunity. The airline had halted flights to these regions on Monday due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which led to several countries closing their airspaces.
While some flights might face delays or cancellations due to extended rerouting, Air India assured that it is dedicated to reducing disruptions and maintaining schedule integrity. It will continually avoid airspaces deemed unsafe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
