Ujjain Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela: 100 Special Trains for One Crore Devotees
The Railway Board is preparing to accommodate one crore devotees traveling to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain by operating 100 special trains. Ujjain and nearby stations will strengthen infrastructure to manage the influx of pilgrims, while progress continues on the Indore-Dahod railway project.
The Railway Board is making extensive preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028, anticipating approximately one crore devotees to travel to Ujjain by train for the event. Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar announced plans to operate 100 special trains to accommodate the massive influx.
The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years on the banks of the Kshipra river, witnessed 20 lakh devotees traveling by train in 2016. The upcoming event's estimated fivefold increase necessitates significant enhancements at Ujjain and surrounding stations such as Indore, Mhow, and Laxmibai Nagar.
Meanwhile, Kumar reviewed the Indore railway station projects and shared insights about the Indore-Dahod project, where a new 132-km-long railway line is planned for completion this year, aiming to strengthen connectivity despite the challenging terrain.
