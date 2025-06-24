Left Menu

Atlanta Welcomes Autonomous Ride-Hailing: Waymo Joins Uber's Fleet

Uber Technologies is partnering with Waymo to offer autonomous ride-hailing in Atlanta. This follows a similar launch in Austin, Texas. The service will cover 65 square miles in Atlanta, using Waymo's fully autonomous, all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. This marks an acceleration in the deployment of self-driving vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uber Technologies has expanded its autonomous ride-hailing service by partnering with Alphabet's Waymo to begin operations in Atlanta. The initiative, first announced in September 2024, comes after Uber and Waymo's collaboration in Austin, Texas.

Waymo's fully autonomous, all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will now be available for rides across a 65-square-mile area in Atlanta via the Uber app. This development signifies a rapid acceleration in the race for robotaxi deployment, with Tesla also conducting limited trials of its autonomous taxi service in Austin.

As part of its growth plan, Uber will manage and dispatch a growing fleet of Waymo vehicles, initially launching with dozens and expected to expand to hundreds. The service will cost the same as other Uber offerings but will not prompt riders to tip. Meanwhile, Waymo continues to test its vehicles across various U.S. cities, including upcoming trials in New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

