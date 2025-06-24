Left Menu

DGCA Uncovers Aviation Ecosystem Shortcomings Post-Air India Crash

Following a major Air India crash, the DGCA's intense surveillance revealed numerous violations in the aviation sector, from ineffective aircraft maintenance to outdated safety systems across airlines and airports. The findings have prompted urgent corrective actions to ensure the safety and integrity of flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has discovered several compliance breaches during its latest intense surveillance of the aviation sector, conducted shortly after the Air India crash incident. The inspection identified failures spanning airlines, airports, and aircraft maintenance, necessitating immediate corrective actions for heightened safety.

A key revelation includes multiple repeated defects that signaled inefficient monitoring and inadequate issue resolution on aircraft. Ground support shortcomings, such as unserviceable equipment and improper safety procedures, were also observed, highlighting systemic gaps within the aviation ecosystem.

In response, the DGCA is broadening its auditing scope to encompass a more comprehensive review of the aviation landscape. The watchdog has alerted the concerned entities to rectify the discovered issues within a week, underscoring a reinforced commitment to enforce safety standards and regulatory compliance post-crash.

