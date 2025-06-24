Canada's Inflation Steady Amid Tariff Shadows: What Lies Ahead?

Canada's inflation stubbornly maintained its stance at 1.7% in May, undisturbed by the persistent drop in gasoline prices. Shelter, food, and transportation costs also cooled, providing some relief, despite the looming threat of tariffs impacting Canada's export markets to the U.S.

The anticipated increase in prices due to these tariffs has yet to manifest in the headline consumer price index, partly thanks to a recent tax exemption on gasoline. This exemption is expected to keep fuel costs lower through the year, offering a reprieve to consumers at the pump.

As we approach July, the Bank of Canada's rate decision looms large, with May's inflation data playing a pivotal role. Any continued suppression of inflation could influence a potential rate cut, amid the bank's cautious pause in its aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)