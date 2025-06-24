Left Menu

Canada's Inflation Steady Amid Tariff Shadows: What Lies Ahead?

In May, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 1.7%, kept in check by falling gasoline and shelter costs. Despite ongoing tariff tensions related to exports between Canada and the U.S., inflation remains stable. The upcoming Bank of Canada rate decision could be influenced by these inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's inflation stubbornly maintained its stance at 1.7% in May, undisturbed by the persistent drop in gasoline prices. Shelter, food, and transportation costs also cooled, providing some relief, despite the looming threat of tariffs impacting Canada's export markets to the U.S.

The anticipated increase in prices due to these tariffs has yet to manifest in the headline consumer price index, partly thanks to a recent tax exemption on gasoline. This exemption is expected to keep fuel costs lower through the year, offering a reprieve to consumers at the pump.

As we approach July, the Bank of Canada's rate decision looms large, with May's inflation data playing a pivotal role. Any continued suppression of inflation could influence a potential rate cut, amid the bank's cautious pause in its aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

