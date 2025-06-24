Left Menu

Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Faces Legal Challenge

Two bike owners have challenged Karnataka High Court’s ruling banning bike taxis, claiming it infringes on their right to conduct business. Represented by Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, they argue the ruling contradicts the Motor Vehicles Act, affecting livelihoods and public convenience, and assert the state cannot deny permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:00 IST
Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Faces Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, two bike owners moved the Karnataka High Court to contest a recent decision prohibiting the operation of bike taxis in the state. This legal battle questions the state's authority to infringe upon the fundamental right to conduct business, arguing that individuals should have the liberty to choose bike taxis over other modes of public transport.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing the petitioners, highlighted the Motor Vehicles Act provisions that permit two-wheelers to be classified as transport vehicles and thus eligible for contract carriage permits. The state's ban, according to Chinnappa, poses a severe livelihood threat and adds to public inconvenience.

The controversy has sparked debate over jurisdiction, vehicle registration rights, and state versus central government roles. The Karnataka High Court is set to deliberate further on the case on June 25, amidst ongoing appeals from other stakeholders like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025