Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Faces Legal Challenge

In a significant legal development, two bike owners moved the Karnataka High Court to contest a recent decision prohibiting the operation of bike taxis in the state. This legal battle questions the state's authority to infringe upon the fundamental right to conduct business, arguing that individuals should have the liberty to choose bike taxis over other modes of public transport.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing the petitioners, highlighted the Motor Vehicles Act provisions that permit two-wheelers to be classified as transport vehicles and thus eligible for contract carriage permits. The state's ban, according to Chinnappa, poses a severe livelihood threat and adds to public inconvenience.

The controversy has sparked debate over jurisdiction, vehicle registration rights, and state versus central government roles. The Karnataka High Court is set to deliberate further on the case on June 25, amidst ongoing appeals from other stakeholders like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

