Kochi Metro Unveils Student-Friendly Pass with Unbeatable Savings

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) announced a cost-effective new pass scheme for students, offering 50 rides at Rs 1,100 over 30 days beginning July 1, 2025. This scheme promises to benefit students by providing a 33% savings on average fares, addressing long-standing transportation cost concerns of student unions and educational institutions.

The initiative, aimed at alleviating travel expenses for students, was introduced after continuous appeals from student organizations. Loknath Behera, KMRL Managing Director, highlighted the significance of the new pass in making public transportation more accessible for young commuters, branding it among the most student-friendly in India.

The student pass, which surpasses discounts offered by metros in other cities like Nagpur, Pune, and Hyderabad, requires proof of student status for eligibility. It allows for unrestricted travel between any two stations on the Kochi Metro network for a month, representing a significant move towards sustainable urban transport solutions.

