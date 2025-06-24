Left Menu

Kochi Metro Unveils Student-Friendly Pass with Unbeatable Savings

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has launched a new student pass scheme offering 50 rides at Rs 1,100 for 30 days, saving students 33% on average fares. Available from July 2025, it addresses student transport concerns, providing flexibility and setting a benchmark for metro systems in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:57 IST
Kochi Metro Unveils Student-Friendly Pass with Unbeatable Savings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) announced a cost-effective new pass scheme for students, offering 50 rides at Rs 1,100 over 30 days beginning July 1, 2025. This scheme promises to benefit students by providing a 33% savings on average fares, addressing long-standing transportation cost concerns of student unions and educational institutions.

The initiative, aimed at alleviating travel expenses for students, was introduced after continuous appeals from student organizations. Loknath Behera, KMRL Managing Director, highlighted the significance of the new pass in making public transportation more accessible for young commuters, branding it among the most student-friendly in India.

The student pass, which surpasses discounts offered by metros in other cities like Nagpur, Pune, and Hyderabad, requires proof of student status for eligibility. It allows for unrestricted travel between any two stations on the Kochi Metro network for a month, representing a significant move towards sustainable urban transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025