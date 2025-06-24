Left Menu

AI-Powered Job Search: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Youth Employment

Andhra Pradesh's CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, has directed the use of AI to identify global job opportunities for the state’s youth via the 'Naipunyam' portal. The initiative aims to align skill training with industry needs and host large-scale job fairs to boost employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:20 IST
AI-Powered Job Search: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Youth Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has unveiled a forward-thinking initiative aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to create job opportunities for the state's youth. This initiative will be facilitated through the 'Naipunyam' website, which will aggregate job vacancies from the state, across India, and internationally.

During a review meeting at the secretariat, Naidu emphasized the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs by tapping into AI. The state plans to use the technology to not only list jobs but also to include automated resume-building services that generate professional profiles for candidates based on their qualifications.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of aligning skill development programs with the evolving technological landscape and industry standards. The government is also planning to host large-scale job fairs, aiming for 1,500 job placements per constituency this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025