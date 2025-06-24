AI-Powered Job Search: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Youth Employment
Andhra Pradesh's CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, has directed the use of AI to identify global job opportunities for the state’s youth via the 'Naipunyam' portal. The initiative aims to align skill training with industry needs and host large-scale job fairs to boost employment.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has unveiled a forward-thinking initiative aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to create job opportunities for the state's youth. This initiative will be facilitated through the 'Naipunyam' website, which will aggregate job vacancies from the state, across India, and internationally.
During a review meeting at the secretariat, Naidu emphasized the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs by tapping into AI. The state plans to use the technology to not only list jobs but also to include automated resume-building services that generate professional profiles for candidates based on their qualifications.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of aligning skill development programs with the evolving technological landscape and industry standards. The government is also planning to host large-scale job fairs, aiming for 1,500 job placements per constituency this year.
