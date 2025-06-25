Dollar's Dance Amid Truce: Markets React to U.S. Brokered Ceasefire

The dollar found itself grappling for stability on Wednesday as investor optimism surged following a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This truce, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, sparked a wave of risk-taking in global markets, sending a key index of global shares to an all-time high.

The ceasefire between the nations, though fragile, brought temporary relief, leading investors to shed their safe-haven holdings in the dollar. The euro neared its 2021 peak against the dollar, while other currencies like sterling and the Australian dollar also saw gains due to renewed risk appetite among traders.

Despite the market cheer, economic uncertainties loom on the horizon. The Federal Reserve has maintained its cautious approach, and with weaker-than-expected U.S. data, there is growing anticipation of interest rate cuts this year. As the truce's longevity remains uncertain, the market remains vigilant to potential impacts on commodity prices and currency movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)