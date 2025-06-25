Left Menu

Aggressive Discounting Backfires in the FMCG Sector, Emkay Global Warns

Emkay Global's report indicates aggressive discounting in the FMCG sector is harming brand perception as consumers associate price cuts with low quality. Unlike general merchandise, FMCG buyers prefer value-driven, appropriately priced products, affecting the sector's growth amid competitive pressures and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:51 IST
Aggressive Discounting Backfires in the FMCG Sector, Emkay Global Warns
Representative image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emkay Global's recent report reveals that aggressive discounting in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is tarnishing brand perception. The financial management firm highlights a consumer trend: heavy price cuts now suggest inferior product quality, in stark contrast to general merchandise, where discounts are crucial for driving sales.

The report emphasizes persistent price hikes and frequent discounts are damaging FMCG brand images, inducing 'hygiene issues' even as companies aim to enhance retail margins. Unlike high-priced general merchandise, the FMCG sector, characterized by low-cost and quick-selling products, is negatively impacted by aggressive discount strategies.

Emkay Global further notes the FMCG sector's muted performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by sluggish urban demand, increasing competition, and broader economic pressures. In Hyderabad, the rise of quick commerce has affected traditional and modern trade channels, as this new avenue offers better consumer control and sales impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025