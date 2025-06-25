Raymond Realty Aims for Rs 3,000 Crore in Sales with New Projects

Raymond Realty is setting ambitious targets for the fiscal year, with plans to boost its sales bookings by 30% to reach Rs 3,000 crore, fueled by a strong pipeline of residential project launches and robust demand. The company, newly demerged from Raymond Ltd, is poised to make a significant impact in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's real estate market.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, CEO Harmohan Sahni emphasized the company's commitment to conservative targets that they aim to surpass. Highlighting substantial growth since its 2019 inception, he mentioned plans to unveil six projects in Mumbai this year, with a sales booking potential of Rs 14,000 crore.

With a formidable gross development value of Rs 40,000 crore, Raymond Realty boasts a solid land bank in the region. The planned listing on the stock exchange and strategic partnerships with landowners are pivotal moves that set the stage for a promising trajectory as a standalone real estate entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)