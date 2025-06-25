Empowering Women: A Boost from ADB for Pakistan's Economic Growth

Pakistan has taken a significant step towards women's economic empowerment by signing a USD 350 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank. This initiative aims to enhance women's financial inclusion and create opportunities for an inclusive economy.

Signed on Tuesday, under the Women Inclusive Finance (WIF) Sector Development Programme, the agreement was formalized by Sabina Qureshi of the Economic Affairs Division and Dinesh Raj Shiwakoti from the ADB. The program is expected to expand business opportunities and improve access to financial services for women.

Focus areas of the WIF sub-programme II include creating supportive policies, increasing financial resources for women, and fostering entrepreneurship. This move by the government of Pakistan illustrates a commitment to making women active participants in the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)