Royal Orchid Hotels Set for Major Expansion with Over 300 New Properties
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd plans to expand significantly over the next five years, aiming to triple its number of properties to over 300 and rooms to 20,000. The company is introducing new brands, including a budget segment and wellness concepts, while also planning a substantial increase in its workforce.
- Country:
- India
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is undertaking an ambitious expansion plan to triple its properties and rooms, reaching over 300 establishments and more than 20,000 rooms in five years, as stated by Chairman Chander K Baljee. The hospitality company is creating a diverse brand architecture to cater to varying market segments.
Notably, Royal Orchid is launching the 'Regenta Z' brand to target the budget segment, appealing to Gen Z customers, and introducing 'Iconiqa' for its five-star offerings. The expansion includes increasing the workforce from 9,000 to 20,000 employees to support these developments.
To enhance its service range, the company is venturing into wellness and ayurveda treatments, starting at its Mysore property. Additionally, Royal Orchid has rolled out a loyalty program and is integrating AI to cut costs and boost operational efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aayush Wellness Expands into Southeast Asia with Singapore Launch
AICTE's Call to Action: Embracing Yoga for Global Wellness at Yoga Sangam 2025
Icons Inspire a Yoga Revolution: Celebrities Unite for Wellness Movement
Uttar Pradesh Promotes Wellness with 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol in Workplaces
True North Exits Zydus Wellness as PPFAS Mutual Fund Steps In