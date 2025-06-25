Royal Orchid Hotels Set for Major Expansion with Over 300 New Properties

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is undertaking an ambitious expansion plan to triple its properties and rooms, reaching over 300 establishments and more than 20,000 rooms in five years, as stated by Chairman Chander K Baljee. The hospitality company is creating a diverse brand architecture to cater to varying market segments.

Notably, Royal Orchid is launching the 'Regenta Z' brand to target the budget segment, appealing to Gen Z customers, and introducing 'Iconiqa' for its five-star offerings. The expansion includes increasing the workforce from 9,000 to 20,000 employees to support these developments.

To enhance its service range, the company is venturing into wellness and ayurveda treatments, starting at its Mysore property. Additionally, Royal Orchid has rolled out a loyalty program and is integrating AI to cut costs and boost operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)