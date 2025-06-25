Accelerating Investment: Andhra Pradesh Calls for Speedy Business Ventures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon industrialists to invest in the state, advocating for accelerated business processes. Speaking at a FICCI meeting in Vijayawada, he urged investors to engage with Andhra Pradesh's governance, stressing an era of unprecedented opportunities over the next decade.

Naidu highlighted key achievements under his administration, such as the approval of proposals worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore with job creation potential. Emphasizing green energy as the future, he encouraged FICCI members to adopt sustainable practices and expressed his vision for the state's industrial corridors and growth targets.

Highlighting India's demographic advantage and economic growth, Naidu promoted AI and digital currency adoption while introducing a poverty alleviation program. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal pledged support to capitalize on Andhra Pradesh's promising potential, particularly in MSME development.

(With inputs from agencies.)