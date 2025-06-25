Namma Yatri Launches Revolutionary Driver Welfare Trust in Karnataka

In a significant move to support its driver community, Namma Yatri unveiled the Namma Driver Welfare Trust on Wednesday. This pioneering initiative promises sustained welfare for drivers across Karnataka.

The trust will operate as an independently governed, legally registered entity, funded by two percent of Namma Yatri's revenue. It aims to provide dependable financial and social support to drivers and their families.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy lauded the initiative, highlighting its recognition of drivers' essential roles. Co-founder Shan M S emphasized the company's commitment to viewing drivers as indispensable partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)