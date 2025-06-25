Left Menu

Namma Yatri Launches Revolutionary Driver Welfare Trust in Karnataka

Namma Yatri has launched the Namma Driver Welfare Trust, a unique initiative dedicated to the long-term welfare of its drivers in Karnataka. Funded by part of its revenue, the trust aims to provide enduring financial and social support, beyond mere incentives, benefiting drivers and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST
In a significant move to support its driver community, Namma Yatri unveiled the Namma Driver Welfare Trust on Wednesday. This pioneering initiative promises sustained welfare for drivers across Karnataka.

The trust will operate as an independently governed, legally registered entity, funded by two percent of Namma Yatri's revenue. It aims to provide dependable financial and social support to drivers and their families.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy lauded the initiative, highlighting its recognition of drivers' essential roles. Co-founder Shan M S emphasized the company's commitment to viewing drivers as indispensable partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

