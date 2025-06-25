Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Progress

The Maharashtra assembly's public enterprises committee, led by chairman Rahul Subhashrao Kul, visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport to evaluate the progress and inter-agency coordination. Despite some observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the committee was satisfied with the airport's development, expected to be operational by late 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:13 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly's public enterprises committee, headed by Rahul Subhashrao Kul, conducted an inspection of the developing Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.

According to Kul, the visit aimed to ensure the project is on schedule and that inter-agency efforts are synchronized to meet deadlines. The airport promises to transform air transportation across western India.

Despite some issues highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the committee was pleased with the planning and execution of the project, which is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025