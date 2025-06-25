Maharashtra Assembly Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Progress
The Maharashtra assembly's public enterprises committee, led by chairman Rahul Subhashrao Kul, visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport to evaluate the progress and inter-agency coordination. Despite some observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the committee was satisfied with the airport's development, expected to be operational by late 2025.
The Maharashtra assembly's public enterprises committee, headed by Rahul Subhashrao Kul, conducted an inspection of the developing Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.
According to Kul, the visit aimed to ensure the project is on schedule and that inter-agency efforts are synchronized to meet deadlines. The airport promises to transform air transportation across western India.
Despite some issues highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the committee was pleased with the planning and execution of the project, which is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2025.
