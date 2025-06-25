Left Menu

Stranded in Kerala: The UK F-35B Fighter Jet Dilemma

A UK F-35B fighter jet, valued at over USD 110 million, is stranded in Kerala after making an emergency landing. Ongoing repair efforts involve a UK-based engineering team arriving to address technical issues. The Indian Air Force is aiding the restoration and eventual return of the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:04 IST
Stranded in Kerala: The UK F-35B Fighter Jet Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet has been grounded in Kerala for more than ten days due to technical issues following an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14.

British authorities have announced ongoing efforts to repair the aircraft, which is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group. The fighter jet, worth over USD 110 million, is among the world's most advanced.

Engineers from the UK are being called upon to assist in resolving the technical problems, with Indian authorities thanked for their continued support. Meanwhile, the aircraft will be relocated to a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility hangar to minimize interference with regular airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025