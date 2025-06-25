Stranded in Kerala: The UK F-35B Fighter Jet Dilemma

A Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet has been grounded in Kerala for more than ten days due to technical issues following an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14.

British authorities have announced ongoing efforts to repair the aircraft, which is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group. The fighter jet, worth over USD 110 million, is among the world's most advanced.

Engineers from the UK are being called upon to assist in resolving the technical problems, with Indian authorities thanked for their continued support. Meanwhile, the aircraft will be relocated to a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility hangar to minimize interference with regular airport operations.

