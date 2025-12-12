20-Year Verdict in 2017 Actress Assault Case Shocks Kerala

Six individuals were handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence by a court in connection with the 2017 sexual assault of an actress in Kerala. This verdict comes days after top Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in the same case, a decision that has sparked widespread discussion.

Judge Honey M Varghese of the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court delivered the verdict, sentencing Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep for their involvement in the horrific crime. The court has also ordered a Rs 5 lakh compensation to be paid to the victim.

The court maintained that the crime committed by Pulsar Suni was particularly grievous, as he recorded the act with the assistance of the others. Despite emotional pleas for leniency from the convicted, citing family hardships, the court ruled sternly. Actor Dileep, accused of conspiracy, was found not guilty after a prolonged trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)