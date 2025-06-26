North Korea Unveils New Tourist Paradise Amid Sanctions

North Korea has marked the completion of a vast tourist complex on its east coast, as announced by the state media on Thursday. This major initiative, heavily promoted by leader Kim Jong Un over the years, aims to enhance the nation's tourism sector.

The newly unveiled Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, according to KCNA news agency, held an inaugural ceremony attended by Kim, who expressed immense satisfaction. This site, capable of accommodating around 20,000 visitors, is considered a step toward transforming Wonsan into a high-value tourist destination.

Despite tourism being one of the limited cash avenues for the country not affected by U.N. sanctions, North Korea lacked a significant international partner for this project due to sanctions over its weapons activities. The tourist zone aims to reopen for domestic visitors by July 1, with expectations of future growth in international tourism collaborations.

