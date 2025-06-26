Left Menu

North Korea Unveils New Tourist Paradise Amid Sanctions

North Korea revealed the completion of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, aiming to boost tourism despite international sanctions. The development, driven by leader Kim Jong Un, can host 20,000 visitors. Though primarily for domestic guests, North Korea has started reopening to limited foreign tourism since 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 04:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has marked the completion of a vast tourist complex on its east coast, as announced by the state media on Thursday. This major initiative, heavily promoted by leader Kim Jong Un over the years, aims to enhance the nation's tourism sector.

The newly unveiled Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, according to KCNA news agency, held an inaugural ceremony attended by Kim, who expressed immense satisfaction. This site, capable of accommodating around 20,000 visitors, is considered a step toward transforming Wonsan into a high-value tourist destination.

Despite tourism being one of the limited cash avenues for the country not affected by U.N. sanctions, North Korea lacked a significant international partner for this project due to sanctions over its weapons activities. The tourist zone aims to reopen for domestic visitors by July 1, with expectations of future growth in international tourism collaborations.

