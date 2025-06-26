China: The Global Economic Dynamo

In a significant statement for global economic observers, China's Premier Li Qiang on Thursday highlighted the country's steady pace as a principal contributor to world economic activities. He underscored the necessity for vigorous measures to stimulate local consumption.

Li's remarks came during the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual summit, underscoring the enduring stability and strength of China's $19 trillion economy, particularly throughout the second quarter.

The remarks underscore the strategic focus of Chinese policymakers to bolster internal markets, driving forward the massive economic engine that is pivotal to global financial affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)