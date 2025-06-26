Left Menu

China: The Global Economic Dynamo

China's Premier Li Qiang emphasizes the country's role as a primary force in the global economy, announcing plans to enhance domestic consumption. At the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual meeting, he highlights the stability of China's $19 trillion economy during the second quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 06:54 IST
China: The Global Economic Dynamo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant statement for global economic observers, China's Premier Li Qiang on Thursday highlighted the country's steady pace as a principal contributor to world economic activities. He underscored the necessity for vigorous measures to stimulate local consumption.

Li's remarks came during the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual summit, underscoring the enduring stability and strength of China's $19 trillion economy, particularly throughout the second quarter.

The remarks underscore the strategic focus of Chinese policymakers to bolster internal markets, driving forward the massive economic engine that is pivotal to global financial affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025