Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster

Following the tragic crash of Air India flight 171, there has been a spike in demand for Dinesh K.'s therapy sessions in Bengaluru. His unique approach combines flight simulation with counseling to tackle fear of flying. In the aftermath, many are reconsidering their air travel plans due to increased anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 07:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The demand for Dinesh K.'s therapy sessions has skyrocketed after the Air India flight 171 crash. His Cockpit Vista center in Bengaluru provides a unique blend of flight simulation and counseling to help participants overcome their fear of flying.

In India, the devastating crash, captured in a widely shared CCTV clip, has incited a significant surge in anxiety surrounding air travel. In response, many individuals have started being selective about their airline choices and are even avoiding Boeing craft altogether.

As inquiries pour into India's sole specialized center, it highlights an increasing need for such services, illustrating the impact of traumatic events on public perception and mental health relating to air travel safety.

