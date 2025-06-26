India Leads Global South in Greenfield Digital Investments

India has positioned itself as the leading destination for greenfield investments in the digital sector within the Global South, as per the latest report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The country secured a notable USD 114 billion in investments for the digital economy between 2020 and 2024, marking the highest influx compared to any other nation in the region.

RBI's findings place India 16th globally for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows during this timeframe, solidifying its global digital economy standing. In April 2025, gross inward FDI soared to USD 8.8 billion, sharply rising from the previous USD 5.9 billion in March and USD 7.2 billion in the corresponding month of 2024.

The manufacturing and business services sectors have been pivotal, constituting almost half of April's FDI inflows. Additionally, a surge in net outward FDI was noted, with Indian firms expanding their overseas investments while repatriation declined, indicating fewer funds returning to India. Prominent destinations for Indian investment include Singapore, Mauritius, and Germany.

Further insights reveal India's net FDI inflows in April 2025 at USD 3.9 billion, a substantial increase over April 2024, reflecting bolstered investor trust and heightened economic activity. The report also underscores foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) maintaining positive buy-in patterns in Indian equities, amassing Rs 24,966 crore and Rs 1,24,429 crore, respectively, from May to June 20, 2025.

These developments underscore the resilience and formidable growth of India's digital economy, establishing it as a magnet for international investment. (ANI)

