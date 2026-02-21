Cuba's Communications Minister, Mayra Arevich Marin, declared the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a landmark event that has elevated India as a primary advocate for human-centric artificial intelligence in the Global South. The summit, held in Delhi, was attended by leaders aiming to create a responsible and equitable AI development path.

During the India–Cuba IT Forum, Marin emphasized the necessity of balancing AI innovation with regulatory measures. She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on protecting societies while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth. The event marked the first of its scope hosted in the Global South, a significant move towards democratizing global tech governance.

Bilateral engagements featured discussions on the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding related to technology collaboration between Cuba and India. Cuba's high-level delegation explored partnerships in Bengaluru, underscoring the importance of strengthening ties in IT, telecom, and biotechnology. The collaborations are expected to enhance trade, finance, and innovation networks beyond traditional political ties.