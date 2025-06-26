Kauvery Hospital Heartcity Advances Cardiac Care with Rotablation

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, is enhancing its cardiac care capabilities by regularly providing Rotablation Angioplasty. This advanced procedure targets complex coronary artery disease, offering hope to patients with hardened, calcified blockages that standard angioplasty cannot address.

Under the leadership of Dr. S. Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, the hospital has performed 40 rotablation procedures since 2019. Dr. Aravindakumar, highly experienced with over 8,000 angioplasties, elucidated that rotablation opens pathways in severely calcified arteries, allowing for effective stent placement and improved blood flow.

As the exclusive facility for this procedure in the Delta region, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity fills a critical gap in cardiac care, with statistics showing only 0.77% of Indian percutaneous coronary interventions involving rotablation. The hospital provides comprehensive cardiac treatment, accommodating an aging population facing more coronary artery disease, thus mitigating the need for patients to seek care in distant metropolitan centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)