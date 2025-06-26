Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity Advances Cardiac Care with Rotablation

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity in Trichy now offers regular Rotablation Angioplasty for complex coronary artery disease, a procedure especially beneficial for elderly patients with calcified blockages. Led by Dr. S. Aravindakumar, the hospital has successfully performed 40 procedures and expands cardiac care options in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:32 IST
Kauvery Hospital Heartcity Expands Cardiac Treatment Options with Rotablation Angioplasty. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, is enhancing its cardiac care capabilities by regularly providing Rotablation Angioplasty. This advanced procedure targets complex coronary artery disease, offering hope to patients with hardened, calcified blockages that standard angioplasty cannot address.

Under the leadership of Dr. S. Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, the hospital has performed 40 rotablation procedures since 2019. Dr. Aravindakumar, highly experienced with over 8,000 angioplasties, elucidated that rotablation opens pathways in severely calcified arteries, allowing for effective stent placement and improved blood flow.

As the exclusive facility for this procedure in the Delta region, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity fills a critical gap in cardiac care, with statistics showing only 0.77% of Indian percutaneous coronary interventions involving rotablation. The hospital provides comprehensive cardiac treatment, accommodating an aging population facing more coronary artery disease, thus mitigating the need for patients to seek care in distant metropolitan centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

