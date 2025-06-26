India-Japan Policy Dialogue: Crafting a Democratic, Innovative Future

Professor C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, addressed the Japanese Parliament at the National Diet, emphasizing the strengthening of India-Japan strategic cooperation. Hosting the event, the Japanese Parliamentary Committee for World Federation focused on democratic partnerships and innovative strategies for a sustainable future.

In his address, Professor Kumar highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue and academic partnerships in addressing global challenges. He stressed universities' role in collaborating with parliaments to foster democratic development. He emphasized that meaningful diplomacy should involve academic, intellectual, and people-centric initiatives to enhance peace, justice, and sustainability.

The session featured a significant address by Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, a senior advocate and Indian Parliament member, who discussed the shared democratic values of India and Japan and their capacity to influence global discourse. Dr. Singhvi called for deeper collaboration, particularly in technology, education, climate resilience, and governance, promoting an inclusive Indo-Pacific vision.

Distinguished participants included dignitaries and members from multiple Japanese political parties, highlighting a deep, cross-party interest in strengthening Indo-Japanese relations.

