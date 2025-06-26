UK Stocks Rise Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Corporate Earnings

UK stocks gained traction on Thursday, with the midcap index hitting a two-week peak as investors evaluated a variety of corporate results and pondered interest rate prospects following data indicating a decline in consumer spending.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.4% by 1100 GMT, while the midcap index rose 0.6%. Traders carefully watched comments from Shell, after the company refuted reports of takeover talks to acquire BP. Shares in both energy corporations rose slightly.

Industrial and precious metal miners were among the top performers, benefitting from a weaker dollar which made resources cheaper for non-dollar buyers. Key players like Fresnillo and Anglo American surged by over 2%.

