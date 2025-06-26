UK Stocks Rise Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Corporate Earnings
UK shares saw a modest rise on Thursday with the midcap index reaching a two-week high. Investors analyzed corporate outcomes alongside potential interest rate adjustments following signs of declining consumer spending. Industrial metal miners led gains with a weaker dollar favoring mineral demand. Energy stocks saw minor uplift.
