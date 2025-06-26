Left Menu

Reliance Foundation Paves the Way for a Seamless Rath Yatra Experience in Puri

Reliance Industries, in partnership with Puri district administration, is enhancing the Rath Yatra experience, held annually in Odisha, through comprehensive support initiatives. Providing meals, hygiene, and crowd management support, Reliance Foundation ensures a smooth, safe journey for lakhs of devotees partaking in the sacred chariot festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:35 IST
Reliance Foundation Paves the Way for a Seamless Rath Yatra Experience in Puri
Reliance launches multi-pronged efforts to enrich Puri Rath Yatra (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the grand Rath Yatra, Reliance Industries Limited, in collaboration with the Puri district administration, has undertaken significant measures to ensure a secure and enriching journey for visitors. The annual chariot festival in Puri serves as a magnet for lakhs of devotees converging to witness the awe-inspiring procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Building on the ethos of service, Reliance Foundation is actively contributing to this 13-day sacred journey. "Seva is integral to Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy, and providing support to the devotees in Puri is a profound honor. We are dedicated to enhancing the pilgrimage experience through a variety of initiatives," commented Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

The foundation's Seva initiative offers comprehensive assistance to pilgrims and police personnel with hot meals, hygienic facilities, and efficient crowd management. Reliance Foundation is feeding lakhs of devotees and police personnel at strategic points along the route, ensuring no one is left hungry while also implementing measures to maintain cleanliness and provide crucial navigation aids.

Augmenting crowd management with 4,000 trained volunteers, the initiative also addresses climate challenges through eco-friendly solutions and essential support for the police force. With a firm commitment to enriching spiritual gatherings, Reliance continues to demonstrate its dedication to societal welfare through its philanthropic arm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025