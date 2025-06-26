Reliance Foundation Paves the Way for a Seamless Rath Yatra Experience in Puri

In anticipation of the grand Rath Yatra, Reliance Industries Limited, in collaboration with the Puri district administration, has undertaken significant measures to ensure a secure and enriching journey for visitors. The annual chariot festival in Puri serves as a magnet for lakhs of devotees converging to witness the awe-inspiring procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Building on the ethos of service, Reliance Foundation is actively contributing to this 13-day sacred journey. "Seva is integral to Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy, and providing support to the devotees in Puri is a profound honor. We are dedicated to enhancing the pilgrimage experience through a variety of initiatives," commented Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

The foundation's Seva initiative offers comprehensive assistance to pilgrims and police personnel with hot meals, hygienic facilities, and efficient crowd management. Reliance Foundation is feeding lakhs of devotees and police personnel at strategic points along the route, ensuring no one is left hungry while also implementing measures to maintain cleanliness and provide crucial navigation aids.

Augmenting crowd management with 4,000 trained volunteers, the initiative also addresses climate challenges through eco-friendly solutions and essential support for the police force. With a firm commitment to enriching spiritual gatherings, Reliance continues to demonstrate its dedication to societal welfare through its philanthropic arm.

