Bihar Eases Festival Commutes with New Bus Fleet Initiative

Bihar is set to enhance its inter-state transport links by launching 300 new buses, aimed at assisting migrants heading home during key festival periods. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar revealed the investment, valued at Rs 105.82 crore, which will introduce both air-conditioned and deluxe buses.

This strategic transport initiative, predominantly occurring during festivals such as Chhath puja, Holi, Diwali, and Durga puja, seeks to ease the travel burdens for those residing in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The acquisition includes 75 air-conditioned and 74 deluxe buses, with an additional 150 buses to be operated through a public-private-partnership model. The state is also in talks with the central government to facilitate special train services during these busy periods.

