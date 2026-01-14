Left Menu

Rima Das Makes a Festival Comeback with 'Not a Hero'

Rima Das returns to the Berlin International Film Festival with 'Not a Hero', premiering in the Generation Kplus Competition. This film explores themes of strength and belonging through a young boy's journey from city comforts to village life. It showcases a blend of professional and non-professional actors.

Updated: 14-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:28 IST
Rima Das Makes a Festival Comeback with 'Not a Hero'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is poised to make waves again at the Berlin International Film Festival with her latest movie, 'Not a Hero'. The film will have its world premiere next month during the 76th installment of the event, competing in the Generation Kplus section.

Scheduled for a premiere on February 14, 2026, 'Not a Hero' marks Das's third feature at the festival following the success of 'Village Rockstar' and its sequel 'Village Rockstars 2'. The film is set in both urban and rural settings, following a young boy's journey through themes of strength, masculinity, and community.

Produced under the banner Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das and features a diverse cast. According to Das, 'Not a Hero' is aimed at exploring a form of courage rooted in kindness and understanding, appealing to audiences across multiple generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

