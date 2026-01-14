Rima Das Makes a Festival Comeback with 'Not a Hero'

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is poised to make waves again at the Berlin International Film Festival with her latest movie, 'Not a Hero'. The film will have its world premiere next month during the 76th installment of the event, competing in the Generation Kplus section.

Scheduled for a premiere on February 14, 2026, 'Not a Hero' marks Das's third feature at the festival following the success of 'Village Rockstar' and its sequel 'Village Rockstars 2'. The film is set in both urban and rural settings, following a young boy's journey through themes of strength, masculinity, and community.

Produced under the banner Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das and features a diverse cast. According to Das, 'Not a Hero' is aimed at exploring a form of courage rooted in kindness and understanding, appealing to audiences across multiple generations.

